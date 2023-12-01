Israel-Hamas truce ends | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Israel resumes combat operations against Hamas in Gaza on Friday, December 1. Palestinian media report Israeli air and artillery strikes across the enclave after the truce expired, including in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

2023 will be the warmest year on record. With a month to go, the World Meteorological Organization says 2023 is projected to reach global warming of about 1.4°C above preindustrial levels.

The United Nations climate summit clinches an early victory Thursday, November 30, with delegates adopting a new fund to help poor nations cope with costly climate disasters.

Human rights lawyers in Cebu say the country needs a law that protects women and children from ‘cults.’

A mystery respiratory illness has stricken dogs in at least 14 states in the US. There is little indication the disease can spread to humans but vets warn dog owners to take extra care this holiday season.

Actress Anne Curtis is set to have her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. She writes on Instagram, ‘I cannot believe this is happening. Another dream ANNE-locked.’

KathNiel fans thank Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla for being a part of their childhood. The longtime on-and-off-screen couple confirm their breakup on Thursday, November 30. – Rappler.com