Glitches hound first day of SIM card registration | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Telcos face glitches as SIM card registration begins. Philippine telecommunication companies experience glitches for the registration of SIM cards on Tuesday, December 27.

Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13. The death toll from Christmas day rains in the southern Philippines rises to 13 as of Tuesday, December 27.

Weather disruptions linger for US flights, led by Southwest Airlines. In the United States, weather-related flight cancellations and delays over the holiday weekend dragged on through Monday, December 26.

South Korea’s former president Lee granted special pardon. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol grants a special pardon to former President Lee Myung-bak.

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude. South Korea scrambles its fighter aircraft and fires warning shots on Monday, December 26, after North Korean drones violated its airspace.

K-pop wRap: BIGBANG’s Daesung leaves YG, PENTAGON’s Hongseok’s early discharge from military. K-pop star Daesung is officially leaving YG Entertainment, but remains part of BIGBANG. Meanwhile, PENTAGON member Hongseok has been discharged early from mandatory military service due to “symptoms of depression and panic disorder.”

Anime, Hallyu, and more Asian content: Disney+ broadens local slate for 2023. Disney Asia-Pacific reveals its plans to increase more Asian content for 2023, as Disney+ will be home to more content such as Japanese anime, South Korean dramas, and Indonesian rom-coms and horror series.

