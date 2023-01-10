Marcos approves onion imports amid price surge | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Agriculture, concurrently headed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., approves the importation of 21,060 metric tons of onions to address the supply gap that caused prices to skyrocket.

Former Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. breaks his silence citing the reappointment of General Andres Centino as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the reason for his resignation as the country’s top defense official.

Nine Chinese energy companies pledge to invest $13.76 billion or around P760 billion in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s push for renewable energy.

The National Telecommunications Commission orders private telecommunication companies to temporarily cut off network services on January 14 and 15 in areas located in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu City.

Facebook parent Meta and Google’s video platform YouTube say they are removing content supporting or praising the weekend ransacking of Brazilian government buildings by anti-democratic demonstrators.

The UP Fighting Maroons’ power forward Carl Tamayo confirms rumors he is going pro with the Japan B. League.

Attention, Filipino Treasure Makers! Concert promoter Live Nation announces the ticket prices and seat plan for TREASURE’s upcoming Hello concert in the Philippines. — Rappler.com