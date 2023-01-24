Marcos: I only consult the First Lady on legal matters | the wRap

The wRap highlights: Marcos and Liza, Erwin Tulfo, Catriona and Ne-Yo

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, has no role in policy-making and is only consulted for ‘legal’ matters.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defends his frequent travels, saying to ‘look at the expenses as return on investment.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he hopes to keep bypassed Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary Erwin Tulfo in his administration.

A Reuters source says the World Health Organization is investigating if there is a connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups are linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries.

The family of California massacre victim Valentino Alvero honors him as a ‘loving’ and ‘dedicated’ grandfather, father, son, and uncle.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has a major fangirl moment when she reunites with American R&B artist Ne-Yo.

South Korean singer-rapper B.I. is set to perform in Manila for a concert on March 5. — Rappler.com