Philippine gov’t denies job loss despite end of PUV consolidation deadline | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine government maintains that even with only about half of jeepneys in Metro Manila consolidating before the December 31 deadline, the move will not lead to livelihood loss for drivers or higher transport fares.

Two Chinese navy vessels shadowed Philippine and US ships conducting joint patrols in the South China Sea. The Philippine military said this on Thursday, January 4 as tensions flared in the region over disputed territorial claims.

Philippine national security adviser Eduardo Año says the country remains open to diplomatic discussions with China.

The Visayas is bracing for more blackouts as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines projects a deficit of nearly 178 megawatts in power reserves in Central Philippines.

JYP Entertainment announces K-pop boy group Stray Kids member Felix is now the youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club.

South Korea is set to launch the Hallyu visa, which will allow foreign Korean culture enthusiasts to reside in the country for up to two years.

The annual Metro Manila Film Festival reaches its target of P700 million combined for the 10 participating movies on January 2, Tuesday, proving not all is lost for the local cinema industry. — Rappler.com