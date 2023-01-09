Faustino out, Galvez in as PH defense chief | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Faustino quits defense, Marcos names new chief Galvez. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr names retired general Carlito Galvez as the country’s new defense chief on Monday, January 9.

PNP: Over 500 cops submit courtesy resignation. This comes after Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos issued the order to cleanse the Philippine National Police of officials involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

Bolsonaro backers sack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court. Supporters of Brazil’s far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invade the country’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in a grim echo of the US Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.

Finally! SEVENTEEN’s BSS confirms February comeback. The upcoming album will mark the BooSeokSoon sub-unit’s first release in five years, since they made their debut March 2018 with the digital single “Just Do It.”

‘Nevertheless’ star Song Kang coming to PH. Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! South Korean actor Song Kang will be visiting the Philippines for a meet-and-greet as an ambassador of a skincare brand.

BTS’ Jin greets ARMYs in a video filmed before his military service. BTS member Jin surprises ARMYs with a video greeting filmed before he started his mandatory military service.

Chris Evans goes IG-official with Alba Baptista. Actor Chris Evans confirms his new relationship by going Instagram official with rumored girlfriend, Alba Baptista. – Rappler.com