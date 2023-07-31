Luzon provinces under state of calamity after #EgayPH | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Several provinces in Luzon are placed under a state of calamity in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay and the arrival of Typhoon Falcon, enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the country needs to begin preparing for the effects of the El Niño phenomenon saying the Philippines needs to start importing more rice.

A heavy downpour caused by the southwest monsoon disrupts the graduation ceremony at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City, early morning, Sunday, July 30.

Twitter owner Elon Musk installs a giant glowing X on the roof of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, soon after he changed the company’s name.

It’s time to have The Loveliest Time, Iglesia ni Carly! Carly’s second album, released on Friday, July 28, contains 13 tracks including the previously-released single ‘Shy Boy.’

Kathryn Bernardo is one of the recipients of the Outstanding Asian Star prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023. Meantime, Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde tie the knot on Friday, July 28, in Baguio City.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board or MTRCB summons the producers behind It’s Showtime. — Rappler.com