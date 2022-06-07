Marcos’ SOCE shows P623 million spent for presidential bid | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spends a total of P623.23 million on his successful bid for the presidency. This, according to his statement of contribution and expenditures filed with the Commission on Elections on Tuesday, June 7.

Three weeks before his term ends, President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, June 6, calls on Filipinos to ‘unite’ behind president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other newly-elected leaders.

The Philippines further relaxes COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and allows all establishments to operate on full capacity in places under Alert Level 1.

The family of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie Top Gun sues Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement over this year’s blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

For the first time since their publicized split, Moira Dela Torre opens up about her breakup with husband Jason Marvin Hernandez. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph.