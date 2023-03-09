Remulla: 3 to 4 people planned Degamo’s slay | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says there are around three to four people who allegedly planned the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The Supreme Court says female flight attendants should not be mandated to retire earlier than male cabin attendants.

Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa says ‘the youth have as much to contribute as those who are old and scarred’ at the University of the Cordilleras in Baguio City during the third Philippine launch of her latest book, ‘How To Stand Up to a Dictator.’

Professional basketball player Pau Gasol, a finalist for Hall of Fame induction this year, receives another high honor when the Los Angeles Lakers retired his No. 16 jersey.

The children of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess. The couple publicly used their daughter’s title for the first time to announce her christening.

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk is set to meet Filipino fans at an ‘intimate fan meet’ on April 16. Fashion magazine L’Officiel, which is organizing the event, says the fan meet will be held at the PICC Plenary Hall at 7 pm.

K-pop powerhouse BLACKPINK is already off to a good start in 2023 as it adds another accolade in its growing list of achievements. — Rappler.com