Congress convenes to canvass votes for president, VP | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The House of Representatives and the Senate convene in a joint session Tuesday, May 24, to canvass the votes for president and vice president in the 2022 national elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s free teleconsultation services Bayanihan E-Konsulta, which was launched during the pandemic, will end its operations by May 31.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launches a fresh tirade, in a televised address on Monday, May 23, against the United States and other Western powers for lack of action on reducing carbon emissions.

ARMYs, Blinks slam V and Jennie dating rumors

ARMYs and Blinks band together to defend their idols as dating rumors of BTS’s V and Blackpink’s Jennie emerge Sunday, May 22.

Liza Soberano and James Reid grace the first annual Gold Gala event held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 21. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph.