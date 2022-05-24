Daily wRap
2022 Philippine Elections

Congress convenes to canvass votes for president, VP | Evening wRap

The House of Representatives and the Senate convene in a joint session Tuesday, May 24, to canvass the votes for president and vice president in the 2022 national elections.

Vice President Leni Robredo’s free teleconsultation services Bayanihan E-Konsulta, which was launched during the pandemic, will end its operations by May 31.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launches a fresh tirade, in a televised address on Monday, May 23, against the United States and other Western powers for lack of action on reducing carbon emissions.

  • ARMYs, Blinks slam V and Jennie dating rumors

ARMYs and Blinks band together to defend their idols as dating rumors of BTS’s V and Blackpink’s Jennie emerge Sunday, May 22. 

Liza Soberano and James Reid grace the first annual Gold Gala event held in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, May 21. – Rappler.com

