Trafficked OFWs file complaint vs. Philippine envoy to Syria | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Over 20 overseas Filipino workers file a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against former Philippine charge d’affaires to Syria Alex LaMadrid and other Philippine officials over alleged abuse, harassment, and neglect.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s Prime Media Holdings Incorporated says its partnership with Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corporation is only for radio and not for free TV.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año says there is nothing provocative about the country’s decision to place navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan extends his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, May 28, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which polarized Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee comes out as bisexual, saying she’s ‘identified with that for as long as I can remember.’

Singer Sandara Park sheds light on her disinterest in getting married and her experience with YG Entertainment’s strict dating ban. In an exclusive interview with MEGA, the actress-beauty queen talks about her sexual orientation.

Seven-time Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish has had enough of people criticizing her fashion choices. In a series of Instagram stories on Saturday, May 27, Billie claps back at comments calling her a ‘sellout’ for embracing more feminine styles lately. — Rappler.com