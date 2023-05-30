Lakas-CMD, House powerblocs pledge support to Marcos, Romualdez | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After rumors of a coup gripped the House of Representatives, its most dominant party signs an ‘alliance agreement’ with numerous power blocs. Speaker Martin Romualdez, Lakas-CMD president, led the signing of the documents on Monday, May 29.

An executive of the Clark Development Corporation or CDC admits the crypto scam that was operating within the Clark Freeport Zone was ‘a failure of intelligence.’

Pola Mayor Jennifer Cruz expresses frustration over the slow government response to the Oriental Mindoro oil spill three months ago saying ‘our town is tired.’ Cruz also says the ship owner of the capsized MT Princess Empress should be sued.

The Philippine Olympic Committee is pushing for Carlos Yulo to compete in the Asian Games as the country eyes a better showing in the competition.

A Japanese court rules not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. Out of four cases on the issue, the Nagoya District Court was the second to rule a ban against same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.

LJ Reyes surprises her followers when she shares photos from her proposal with her non-showbiz boyfriend Philip Evangelista. The photo set shows Philip kneeling while holding what appears to be an engagement ring towards LJ, while another snap shows the couple hugging and kissing.

Moira Dela Torre addresses claims she cheated on her estranged husband singer Jason Marvin Hernandez and that she had a ghostwriter for her music. In a statement, Moira says she never imagined she would have to ‘defend decision to leave a marriage’ and ‘justify the state of mental health.’ — Rappler.com