Philippines is ‘studying’ return to ICC — Marcos | The wRap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says Friday, November 24, the return of the Philippines to the International Criminal Court is ‘under study.’

In an exclusive interview with Rappler, Former senator Leila de Lima calls former President Rodrigo Duterte’s positioning as opposition ‘pathetic.’

The Sandiganbayan convicts Andal Ampatuan Jr. of over 21 counts of corruption on Thursday, November 23.

The stabbing of three young children sparks a night of rioting in Dublin’s city center, leaving Irish police guarding looted stores and firefighters cooling down smoldering vehicles.

The Aklan provincial government relaxes restrictions for tourists coming to Boracay, lifting the hotel voucher requirement for entry to the world-famous resort island.

Organizers of the Brazilian leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour acknowledges they could have taken more measures to help fans cope with the extreme heat last week in Rio de Janeiro.

Elijah Canlas admits he and actress Miles Ocampo have gone their separate ways. In a clip posted by News5 Thursday, November 23, the actor shares he and Miles went through a rough patch recently as they both faced personal problems. — Rappler.com