Filipinos slam senators wearing ‘West PH Sea’ shirts in FIBA World Cup

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, Bato dela Rosa, and Bong Go attend the FIBA World Cup match between Gilas Pilipinas and China wearing shirts with ‘West PH Sea’ printed on them.

The Senate committee on finance approves the proposed P2.3 billion budget of the Office of the Vice President for 2024 including P500 million in confidential and intelligence funds.

Facebook parent firm Meta confirms to Rappler that the takedown of Kingdom of Jesus Christ and SMNI founder Apollo Quiboloy was due to violations of its policies on ‘Dangerous Organizations and Individuals.’

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board suspends ABS-CBN’s noontime show It’s Showtime for 12 airing days.

Gilas Pilipinas gets another crack at the Paris Olympics. After missing out on an outright ticket to Paris, the Philippines qualifies for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament or OQT as it ended its FIBA World Cup run on a high note with a 96-75 win over China on Saturday, September 2.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena captures the gold medal in the ISTAF Berlin in Germany following a 5.92-meter clearance on Sunday, September 3.

It’s official: OPM band Parokya ni Edgar is the next Filipino act to have a musical based on its songs.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 strikes gold as its ‘Gento’ dance challenge continues to make rounds online. — Rappler.com