Comelec body junks disqualification cases vs Marcos Jr. | Evening wRap

In a 2-0 vote, the Comelec 1st Division unanimously junks a consolidated set of disqualification petitions against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California says the trial for pastor Apollo Quiboloy and other defendants is scheduled for March 21, 2023.

The Lacson-Sotto tandem drops Sherwin Gatchalian in its Senate slate after the senator endorsed their opponents, Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte.

Filipino basketball sensation Kai Sotto and his team the Adelaide 36ers are back in action in the Australia National Basketball League or NBL following a forced one-week break.

Comedian Pete Davidson sets the record straight – reality TV star Kim Kardashian is officially his ‘girlfriend’ now. – Rappler.com