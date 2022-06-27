ICC prosecutor wants to reopen Duterte’s drug war probe | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan files a request with the pre-trial chamber, asking that they be allowed to resume probe into the killings in Davao City and in President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

Outgoing Vice President Robredo administers Senator Risa Hontiveros’ oath as a reelected senator at the Quezon City Reception House on Monday, June 27.

The health department records a 53% increase of new COVID-19 cases in its weekly case bulletin Monday, June 27, with 4,634 new cases reported from June 20 to 26.

The Philippines’ Fuschia Anne Ravena is named Miss International Queen 2022 during the coronation night held in Thailand on Saturday, June 25.

Actor-comedian Dennis Padilla responds to his son Leon Barretto’s open letter, where he was asked by Leon to ‘stop resorting to public shaming.’ Meantime, South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child. – Rappler.com

