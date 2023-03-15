PDEA informant: illegal drugs given to agents as reward for tips | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority and Philippine National Police informant tells a House panel in a closed-door session there were instances when more than half of illegal drugs confiscated from buy-bust operations were given to agents as a reward for their tips.

The Philippine Coast Guard posts documents online seeking to discredit the Maritime Industry Authority statements that the sunken oil tanker, MT Princess Empress, had no permit to operate.

The Department of Justice will file anti-hazing charges against seven suspects in the death of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig.

The Philippine government, through the Office of the Solicitor General, sends an appeal to the International Criminal Court’s Appeals Chamber urging the body to suspend its probe into drug war killings in the country.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The actress makes the announcement in an Instagram post sharing a photo of a white onesie that reads ‘coming soon.’

Less than two months ago, the South Korean girl group MAVE:’s first music video went viral. The group racked up nearly 20 million views on YouTube setting the stage for potential global success.

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo is on cloud nine after BTS member Jungkook listened to his track ‘Give Me Your Forever.’ Jungkook jams to the song after a Filipino fan requests it during his livestream on the Weverse platform on Tuesday, March 14. — Rappler.com