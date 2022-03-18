Ex-DepEd secretaries, staff choose Robredo for president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former secretaries and staff of the education department express support for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan for the May elections.

The Comelec vows on Thursday, March 17, to expedite pending petitions, including the high-profile case seeking to block Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s candidacy.

Election-related chatter of Leni Robredo and Bongbong Marcos supporters on Twitter shows political polarization that facilitates the spread of fake news and disinformation, according to a #FactsFirstPH study.

Muslim senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc appeals to Filipino voters to remember the Jabidah massacre in Corregidor, as a possible Marcos return to power looms.

Tom Hiddleston is engaged to girlfriend and playwright Zawe Ashton after three years of dating. Meanwhile, ex-PBB housemate Kit Thompson is arrested over allegedly detaining and hurting his girlfriend. – Rappler.com