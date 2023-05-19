Sara Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Vice President Sara Duterte resigns from her political party Lakas-CMD, after the ‘demotion’ of Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in the House of Representatives.

The Maritime Industry Authority revokes the license of RDC Reield Marine Service, the owner of MT Princess Empress for operating the vessel without permission.

Sister Mary John Mananzan, an 85-year-old feminist nun, was aghast after Binibining Pilipinas Cebu contestant Joy Dacoron dressed up as the Santo Niño de Cebu.

U.S. rock legend Bruce Springsteen is criticized in Italy for pushing through with a concert in Ferrara on Thursday, May 18 after the northern Emilia-Romagna region was battered by floods that left at least nine people dead.

Drag Race Philippines Season 1 finalists Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, and winner Precious Paula Nicole secure wins from three different categories at the 2023 WOWIE Awards.

Cambodia head coach Harry Savaya says he can teach Gilas Pilipinas tactician Chot Reyes a thing or two about coaching. This, even after the Philippines held off Cambodia, 80-69, to reclaim the gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

Star P-pop boy band SB19 just drops its latest single, ‘GENTO.’ The new track not only showcases SB19’s bold talent but also gives a glimpse of what’s to come in the group’s highly-anticipated PAGTATAG! era. — Rappler.com