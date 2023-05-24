Maharlika Fund Senate bill certified as urgent | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certifies as urgent the Senate bill creating the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines calls for support and assistance for media workers affected by the impending shutdown of ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves asks the House ethics committee why it was so ‘obsessed’ to compel him to come home to the Philippines.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna assures the public no commercial space will be built at the site of the Manila Central Post Office. This, after a fire gutted the decades-old structure.

Drug war victims and their families tell the International Criminal Court, there is no prospect of obtaining justice ‘at the domestic level.’ The ICC Registry, in a public redacted report, says that the victims ‘unanimously and strongly urge’ the court to continue investigations into Rodrigo Duterte’s violent war on drugs.

After years of speculation, actor Coco Martin confirms he’s been in a relationship with actress Julia Montes for 12 years and counting.

Buckle up, NCTzens, SM Entertainment announces a series of changes for K-pop group NCT! Idols Sungchan and Shotaro will leave NCT and debut in a new boy group. — Rappler.com