UN members urge Marcos to address Duterte’s human rights mess | The wRap

Several countries call on the Marcos administration to address violations and issues left by former president Rodrigo Duterte’s culture of impunity.

The Department of Justice subpoenas suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag for the killing of hard-hitting broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros tells Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte: leave intelligence operations that need confidential funds to experts.

US President Joe Biden tells Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they are both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict.

Filipino K-drama fans are in for a treat as South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is heading to the Philippines. Seon-ho is bringing his ‘One, Two, Three, Smile’ fan meeting tour to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 22, 2023.

Time to get that watermelon sugar high! Singer Harry Styles is coming to Manila for his Harry Styles: Love on Tour concert tour.

The Philippines is now 2022’s World’s Leading Beach Destination. This is the first time the country bags the top spot at the 29th World Travel Awards. — Rappler.com