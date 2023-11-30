Marcos won’t attend COP28 & KathNiel splits up | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scraps his plans to participate in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28 citing ‘important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea.’

A think tank says Maharlika’s success will depend on the professionalism of its management and the independence of its board.

Israel and Hamas strike a deal to extend their six-day truce by one more day to allow negotiators to keep working on deals to swap hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

Destruction across the Amazon rainforest has slowed dramatically this year, down 55.8% from the same period a year ago.

The UP Fighting Maroons quickly takes full control of Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 finals and dismantles the La Salle Green Archers, 97-67.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift adds another achievement to her already momentous 2023 as she’s named Spotify’s Global Top Artist for the year.

KathNiel is no more. Actress Kathryn Bernardo confirms in an Instagram post Thursday, November 30, she and actor Daniel Padilla are no longer a couple. — Rappler.com