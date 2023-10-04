Marcos lifts rice price cap | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces the removal of price ceilings on rice, nearly a month after its implementation.

Three Filipino fisherfolk die after a commercial vessel rammed a Filipino fishing boat passing through the waters off Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea.

Controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega is arrested on Wednesday, October 4, for allegedly not showing up for the preliminary investigation of a criminal case in Manila.

A Navotas court has ordered the arrest of six policemen tagged in the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar back in August.

The US House of Representatives ousts Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The historic 216-to-210 vote marks the first time the House removed its leader.

Various groups including current and former government officials demand justice for the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Save the date, ARMYs! Jungkook of K-pop powerhouse BTS is releasing his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3. — Rappler.com