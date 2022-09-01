ABS-CBN, TV5 end acquisition deal | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

ABS-CBN and TV5 terminate their business deal, bringing the acquisition from a pause to a full stop.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo is chosen as one of Harvard Kennedy School’s Center for Public Leadership’s Hauser Leaders for the fall 2022 semester.

Actress Janella Salvador is a standout with her sultry looks on the cover of Metro Magazine as she channels her villainess character Valentina.

Rookie K-pop girl group Lapillus, of which Filipino-Argentinian Chanty Vidal is a member, is finally meeting its Filipino fans!

Serena Williams puts her retirement on pause after beating world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, August 31.

The gold rush continues for EJ Obiena as he reigns in Germany anew after topping the St. Wendel City Jump on Wednesday, August 31. – Rappler.com