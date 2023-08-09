No agreement to remove ship from Ayungin Shoal – Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denies there is any agreement with China to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Police officers who did not follow procedures on pursuing suspects kill a 17-year-old in Navotas City. Reports say the police, who were looking for suspects of an earlier shooting, fired at Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar as he was boarding his boat.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the government suspends all Manila Bay reclamation projects – except for one – while a cumulative impact assessment is ongoing.

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is sentenced to 10 years in prison, seven months after he was convicted of shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

After ‘a couple of years’ actress Lovi Poe announces her engagement to boyfriend, British film producer Monty Blencowe.

No less than BLACKPINK’s Rosé gets the memo about actress Andrea Brillantes’ breakup with athlete Ricci Rivero.

A’TIN, the fandom of P-pop group SB19, makes history as the first fandom of a Filipino act to win Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off 2023. — Rappler.com