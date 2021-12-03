Court: No record Marcos complied with tax judgment | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

There is no record in the lower court of presidential aspirant Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr’s ‘compliance of payment’ when he was convicted of failure to file income tax returns.

Pharmally executives Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong would rather stay in jail than disclose the location of the allegedly missing financial records of their firm that bagged billions of pandemic deals from the Duterte government.

The Court of Appeals allows Rappler CEO Maria Ressa to go to Oslo, Norway to personally accept her Nobel Peace Prize for 2021.

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, wins over tabloid newspaper, The Mail Sunday. A British court dismisses the tabloid’s appeal against a ruling that it breached Meghan’s privacy by printing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The full trailer for Love is Color Blind premieres Thursday, December 2, finally revealing the story of the upcoming romantic film starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. – Rappler.com