Islamic State responsible for Marawi bombing | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Terrorist group Islamic State claims responsibility for a deadly bombing during a Catholic Mass in Marawi City Sunday, December 3. The bombing killed at least four people and injured 50 others.

The Philippines says over 135 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels ‘swarmed’ the area of Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea some 175 nautical miles off the coast of Bataraza, Palawan.

Senate President Migz Zubiri urges the House of Representatives to continue its probe into the SMNI, particularly the claim of host Jeffrey Celiz that House Speaker Martin Romualdez spent P1.8 billion in travel expenses.

Israel’s attack on Gaza intensifies days after its truce with Hamas ended. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan calls on Israel and Hamas to adhere to international law and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

Eldrew Yulo bags six medals at the JRC Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. He wins medals in all but one of the seven events in the tournament held from November 29 to December 2.

The DLSU Green Archers completely turns its game around, dominating the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 2, for a resounding 82-60 victory at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday, December 3.

Actress Gillian Vicencio vehemently denies claims she was involved in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. On X, Gillian asked not to be roped into the issue saying ‘Don’t drag me into this; it’s not true.’ – Rappler.com