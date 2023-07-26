Ilocos Norte under state of calamity due to #EgayPH | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Ilocos Norte declares a state of calamity amid the onslaught of Typhoon Egay, international name Doksuri, on Wednesday, July 26.

An Australian court orders Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totaling A$20 million or $14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application.

For those who missed the SIM registration deadline on Tuesday, July 25, there is a five-day grace period to comply with the law.

Comedian Willie Nepomuceno dies on Wednesday, July 26. He was 75. His family confirms his death through his Facebook page but does not disclose the cause of his death.

Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde share photos from what appears to be their prenup shoot. The photos show the couple strolling through the streets of Los Angeles, California in a retro-themed shoot.

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will headline their first primetime series together titled Can’t Buy Me Love. ABS-CBN announces the project will be helmed under the direction of Mae Cruz Alviar.

Actress Andrea Brillantes gushes about her brief encounter with American singer Sabrina Carpenter at the latter’s Manila concert on Tuesday, July 25. — Rappler.com