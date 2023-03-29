Marcos on Duterte’s birthday | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. makes a cheeky birthday greeting to his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 28.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says the Philippines will be ‘disengaging’ from the International Criminal Court or ICC after it junked the Philippine government’s bid to suspend an ongoing probe into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.

Senator Francis Tolentino is the legal counsel of Senator Bato dela Rosa in the probe of the International Criminal Court or ICC into the drug war of the Duterte administration.

Filipino celebrities Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales may have split up over a decade ago, but the sight of the ex-couple together still sends fans swooning.

P-pop powerhouse SB19 continues to make waves in the international music scene… with their inclusion in MsMojo’s ‘Top 20 Best Modern Boy Bands.’

Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose of Korean girl group BLACKPINK are overwhelmed by the support coming from their Filipino BLINKs during the Manila leg of its BORN PINK WORLD TOUR last March 25 and 26.

This is not a drill, ARMYs! BTS continues to dominate the fashion scene as youngest member Jungkook is named the new global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear. — Rappler.com