5 Villar-owned companies owe Las Piñas City over P200-M | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism reports three companies owned or managed by the family of Filipino billionaire Manny Villar owe Las Piñas City at least P213.55 million in accumulated taxes and penalties.

Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256 has yet to issue a resolution on former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is back in Manila from London after attending the coronation of King Charles III. In a Palace statement, Marcos is quoted as saying King Charles asked after ‘his friend’ former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

Carlos Yulo flaunts his world-class skills in the men’s individual and men’s team all-around events of the Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Monday, May 8.

Filipina karateka Jamie Lim claims the crown for the women’s -61kg in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games Sunday, May 7.

Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz and rising star Elreen Ando fail to reach the podium as China pulled off a 1-2 finish in the women’s 59-kilogram category of the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Champions.

K-pop monster rookie NewJeans achieves its first Guinness World Record less than a year after it made its debut.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Matt Healy further fuel dating rumors after The 1975 frontman was spotted attending Taylor’s Nashville concert. — Rappler.com