Marcos and Duterte on impeachment rumors | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. shrugs off a rumored impeachment plot against Vice President Sara Duterte.

An estimated 5,000 Basilan residents hold a ‘Free Palestine’ rally in Isabela City on Sunday, November 19 expressing solidarity with Palestine in the face of heightened air and ground assaults by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip.

Libertarian outsider Javier Milei is elected as Argentina’s new president, promising to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession, and rising poverty.

OpenAI’s erstwhile boss Sam Altman will not return to the company as CEO despite efforts from the company’s executives to bring him back. OpenAI took the world by storm with generative AI ChatGPT.

The Debut: Dream Academy announces Filipina Sophia Laforteza is debuting with HYBE Labels and Geffen Records’ six-member girl group KATSEYE. The 20-year-old was the first candidate to make it to the lineup.

Actress Angelica Panganiban opens up about being diagnosed with avascular necrosis, a bone disease that left her experiencing severe hip pain.

Popstar Taylor Swift postpones her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, November 18, after a fan’s death during a 59.3 degree Celsius heatwave right before her Friday show.

Philippine bet Michelle Dee ends her Miss Universe 2023 journey in the Top 10 as Sheynnis Palacios made history as the first woman from Nicaragua to win the Miss Universe crown. — Rappler.com