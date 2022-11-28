Tulfo calls for decriminalization of libel, except against disinfo peddlers | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Raffy Tulfo, DonBelle, and LOONA and Kris Wu

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Raffy Tulfo expresses support for the decriminalization of libel, but highlights that those who spread disinformation ‘should be exempted’ from this.

Filipino consumers must brace for pricier Noche Buena celebrations as inflation continues to rise this yuletide season.

In a rare, widespread outpouring of public dissent, Chinese protesters turn to blank sheets of paper to express their anger over COVID-19 restrictions.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, files a request for a temporary restraining order against her stalker. According to a TMZ sports report, the suspect, one Dwayne Kemp, allegedly began trying to contact Natalia when she was 17 years old.

ABS-CBN’s biggest and rising stars from its talent management Star Magic come together for a thanksgiving event.

What have DonBelle learned about love in making their blockbuster film, ‘An Inconvenient Love?’ In an exclusive conversation with So Jannelle TV, rom-com team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano say love doesn’t always have to be convenient.

South Korean singer Chuu is removed from K-pop girl group LOONA after the group’s agency says she was verbally abusing company staff. Meantime, a Beijing court sentences former EXO member Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape. — Rappler.com