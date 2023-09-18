Fuel prices continue to rise in the Philippines | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Prices of local fuel products rise for the 11th consecutive week, as Russia and Saudi Arabia extend voluntary production cuts.

A petition filed before the Supreme Court describes the Maharlika Investment Fund Act of 2023 as a ‘disaster waiting to happen.’

The Philippine Coast Guard says it finds extensive damage in the marine environment of the area frequented by Chinese maritime militia.

The number of groups pressuring House Speaker Martin Romualdez to disclose the details of his reported multi-million-dollar donation to Harvard University’s Filipino language course continues to increase.

The National Security Council says the two activists who went missing in Bataan early this month are already ‘safe and sound’ under military custody.

Filipino candidate Sophia Laforteza will be advancing to Mission 2 of The Debut: Dream Academy after placing second in Mission 1.

Megastar Sharon Cuneta responds to news that her eldest child, KC Concepcion unfollowed husband Kiko and daughter Frankie Pangilinan on Instagram.

BIGHIT Music announces SUGA of K-pop group BTS will begin his mandatory military service on September 22. — Rappler.com