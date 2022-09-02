Netizens call out DepEd’s extracurricular ban | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Education intends to ban extracurricular activities for school year 2022-2023 to address learning gaps caused by the pandemic.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is asking for a budget of over P9 billion for the Office of the President in 2023, including over P4.5 billion in confidential and intelligence funds.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos admits there might have been a ‘miscommunication’ between him and Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama over the deferment of a local policy that lifts the mask mandate.

A court in Myanmar on Friday, September 2, finds deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of electoral fraud. A source familiar with the proceedings says Suu Kyi is sentenced to three years in jail with hard labor.

The long wait is over! Twitter will finally roll out an edit button, but only to paid subscribers. Subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will soon be able to edit their tweets ‘a few times’ within 30 minutes of publication.

South Korean actor Kang Tae-oh announces he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 20.

‘Lord of the Rings’ fans return to Middle-earth with the debut of ‘The Rings of Power’, a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic trilogy on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 2. – Rappler.com