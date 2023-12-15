DepEd learning materials released by Transpac | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Days after a Rappler exposé, the Department of Education says it’s been ‘suddenly’ informed by Las Piñas-based logistics firm Transpac that the department ‘may now haul the goods’ stored in warehouses.

At least nine Chinese Maritime Militia ships and one China Coast Guard vessel remain inside and within the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal, a feature some 105 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan, and well within the country’s exclusive economic zone or EEZ.

The United States government has not filed any request to extradite Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy who is wanted there for sex trafficking and financial fraud.

University of Santo Tomas 2023 Bar topnotchers receive monetary rewards from the DivinaLaw Foundation and its alumni association.

South Korean award-giving body Asia Artist Awards honors top talents in Asia for achievements in the entertainment industry. The winners of the grand prizes include Lim Young-woong for Fandom of the Year, and Stray Kids for Stage of the Year.

SB19’s Josh Cullen releases his solo comeback single ‘GET RIGHT’ on Friday, December 15. In his music video launch, Josh says the single leans towards EDM Pop, comparing it to his previous single ‘Wild Tonight’ which was leaning more towards pop.

American pop star Olivia Rodrigo seemingly confirms her relationship with rumored boyfriend and budding English actor Louis Partridge, after U.S. media reports public displays of affection between the two.