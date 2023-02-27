Makati padlocks Smart telco office | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Makati City padlocks the office of Telco giant Smart Communications in Makati for allegedly not paying up to P3.2 billion in franchise taxes and operating without a business permit over the last four years.

The Commission on Elections proclaims Cavite Board Member Ping Remulla the winner of the special elections for the open congressional seat in the province’s seventh district.

The Ecumenical Institute for Labor Education and Research calls out director Darryl Yap for illegally using footage from their 2005 documentary Sa Ngalan ng Tubo for Yap’s upcoming film Martyr or Murderer.

P-pop boy group SB19’s Josh Cullen steps out on his own as a solo artist and launches the single ‘Wild Tonight’ and its music video. In an exclusive interview with Rappler, Josh shares how his debut solo project is a ‘reflection of his experiences whether good or bad.’

Actress Liza Soberano opens up about her experiences in the entertainment industry, sharing she is now in the process of developing a new career path for herself.

Multiverse-hopping adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once grabs the top movie trophy at the Screen Actors Guild awards. The film claims three acting awards, for lead female actor Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Attention, ARMYs! BIGHIT Music confirms j-hope will be the second member of BTS to fulfill his mandatory military service. — Rappler.com