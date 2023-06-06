Complaints filed vs MT Princess Empress owner | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Bureau of Investigation Environmental Crime Division and Mayor of Pola, Oriental Mindoro Jennifer Cruz file a criminal complaint against sunken MT Princess Empress ship owner RDC Reield Marine Services.

The Bureau of Fire Protection concludes a car battery explosion in the southern part of the basement caused the fire that gutted the historic Manila Central Post Office.

The Justice Department says the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board cannot apprehend, impound, and dispose of colorum vehicles.

The Philippines bags an esports gold in Mobile Legends and clinches another one in para athletics, as it improved to 12 golds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

After four days of Eat Bulaga! replays, the show’s producer, TAPE Incorporated, finally airs a live show on GMA Network on Monday, June 5, with actor Paolo Contis, singer-actress Alexa Miro, and the Legaspi twins, Cassy and Mavy, as the main celebrities on the noontime show.

Mark your calendars, Filipino ELFs, because K-pop boy group Super Junior is coming back to the Philippines!

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy have reportedly called it quits, a month after they were first rumored to be dating. U.S. media reports the split on Tuesday, June 6. — Rappler.com