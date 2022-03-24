Reporma drops Lacson, endorses Robredo for president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former Duterte ally Pantaleon Alvarez endorses Vice President Leni Robredo Thursday, March 24, after his party dropped Senator Ping Lacson as its presidential bet.

The National Unity Party announces its endorsement of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr for president.

The Comelec conducts an unprecedented random inspection of ballots. Election observation groups and members of the media participate following criticisms of alleged lack of transparency in the poll body’s pre-election operations.

The first female US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies on Wednesday, March 23, at the age of 84. Her family announces her death on Twitter saying she died of cancer.

BTS member J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, announces in a statement that J-Hope took a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23 after suffering from a sore throat. – Rappler.com