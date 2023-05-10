Fraudster behind GCash fund transfers issue — exec | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

GCash says a fraudster is behind anomalous transactions that affected the accounts of multiple GCash also confirms there was ‘definitely no hacking.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says he will use the end of the year-long ban on losing candidates to his advantage. He says he will reorganize the Cabinet, and tap individuals who are no longer covered by the ban.

Timor-Leste denies the bid of suspended Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves for political asylum. Teves has been given five days to leave Timor-Leste.

Senate tourism committee chairman Nancy Binay urges the Department of Tourism to build on its ‘More fun in the Philippines’ brand instead of pursuing its new campaign that she says, seems to ‘commodify’ Filipinos.

Former US president Donald Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar.

Gymnastics fuels the Philippines’ gold rush in the Southeast Asian Games, while athletics, swimming, and soft tennis also add to the country’s gold tally of 25. The Philippines aims to surpass its 52-gold haul in Vietnam last year.

SM Entertainment confirms Lucas has officially left groups NCT and WayV. The agency announces they’ve arrived at a ‘mutual decision’ after a ‘deliberate discussion’ with Lucas. – Rappler.com