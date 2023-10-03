Filipinos dissatisfied with Marcos admin’s inflation response | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A recent Pulse Asia survey reveals more Filipinos disapprove of how the Marcos government is handling inflation.

The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry recommend price ceilings on rice be lifted.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board or LTFRB approves a P1 provisional fare increase for jeepneys nationwide.

The Bicol International Airport shuts down for several hours on Monday, October 2, due to a ‘bomb joke’ causing 12 flights to be delayed.

Gilas Pilipinas clinches its first Asian Games semifinal berth in 21 years after holding off a massive Iran comeback, 84-83, in Hangzhou China, on Tuesday, October 3.

U.S. media reports The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae officially tie the knot on Monday, October 2 at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Italy.

AMC Entertainment says A film based on US pop star Beyonce's hit Renaissance World Tour is set to be distributed globally.