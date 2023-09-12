Maria Ressa, Rappler cleared of tax evasion charge | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pasig court acquits Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, and Rappler Holdings Corporation or RHC of tax evasion charges.

Malacañang confirms President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be flying to city-state Singapore this week, in time for his 66th birthday.

Vice President Sara Duterte has yet to explain the transfer of P125 million of confidential funds from the Office of the President to her office in 2022.

Japanese media reports North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Russia for what the Kremlin said would be a comprehensive discussion with President Vladimir Putin.

Heads up Parokya ni Edgar fans! Full House Theater Company unveils new details about the much-awaited jukebox musical.

Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, and Jennylyn Mercado lead the Filipino movie adaptation of the 2012 hit South Korean film All About My Wife.

Save the date, Filipino CARATs! K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is coming back to the Philippines for their FOLLOW concert world tour. — Rappler.com