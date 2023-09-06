West PH Sea dispute not about US and China – Marcos | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says tensions in the South China Sea cannot be seen ‘solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. finds allies in South Korea, Japan, and the United States in pushing back against China in the West Philippine Sea.

A photo of a monkey is enough to register a Subscriber Identity Module or SIM card in the Philippines.

Heads up, theater fans! Local theater company 9 Works Theatrical will be restaging the Broadway musical Rent in the Philippines in 2024.

The first primetime series of DonBelle, the team-up of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, titled Can’t Buy Me Love is set to hit the screens soon.

Filipino Hallyu fans are in for a treat as several K-pop artists and K-drama stars are set to come to the Philippines for the upcoming Asia Artist Awards.

U.S. media reports singer Joe Jonas files for divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. — Rappler.com