Chery Tiggo escapes no-quit NxLed; F2, PLDT down embattled Gerflor, Galeries

ESCAPE. Chery Tiggo hitter Mylene Paat (7) reacts with libero Jennifer Nierva (19) and middle blocker Pauline Gaston (22) in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

Chery Tiggo denies a prolonged challenge by upstart NxLed, while F2 Logistics and PLDT respectively cruise to victory over low-morale Gerflor and winless Galeries

MANILA, Philippines – By the skin of their teeth, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers kept their strong start going in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference off a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 28-26 escape of the feisty NxLed Chameleons at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, November 9.

Setter Jasmine Nabor orchestrated the winning offense with 20 excellent sets and 7 points – the last of which was a game-winning spike off a 1-2 play that caught the Chameleons off-guard one last time, as the Crossovers barely evaded playing a deciding fifth set.

Super rookie Eya Laure reset her conference-high mark with 23 points off 20 attacks and 3 blocks, while former MVP Mylene Paat scored 16 in her best game since returning from injury. Bench spark plug Cess Robles also added 16 points as Chery Tiggo rose to a 5-1 record in joint second with PLDT.

The Crossovers, however, are not yet breathing a sigh of relief despite the hard-earned win, as one of their young pillars, rookie middle blocker Imee Hernandez, suffered a non-contact left knee injury late in the hotly contested second set, and did not return for the rest of the match.

Chery Tiggo’s Imee Hernandez is carried to the locker room after apparently injuring her left leg.#PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/mOBtoK8kgb — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 9, 2023

Rookie hitter Lycha Ebon and veteran Jho Maraguinot paced NxLed’s heartbreaking loss – its fifth straight for a 1-5 slate – with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Camille Victoria also scored 15, while Krich Macaslang chipped in 10 points.

F2 routs low-morale Gerflor; PLDT drubs Galeries

Meanwhile, the F2 Cargo Movers kick-started their first winning streak of the conference after a 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 sweep of the embattled Gerflor Defenders to rise to a 4-2 record.

Ara Galang kept up her resurgent play, leading the way with 11 points, a game-high 3 blocks, and 11 excellent digs, while captain Aby Maraño and young star Ivy Lacsina scored 10 apiece.

Gerflor’s Danika Gendrauli, amid low morale stemming from alleged unpaid salaries, soldiered on with 11 points as her team slid to a 0-6 slate.

Gerflor Defender Danika Gendrauli hopes that their pleas be heard as many of the team’s players juggle between two jobs. #PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/aHGBmar4RZ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) November 9, 2023

In the second game of the quadruple-header, the PLDT High Speed Hitters bucked a first-set scare to blank the winless Galeries Highrisers, 29-27, 25-14, 25-18, on the way to a 5-1 record off their fifth straight win.

Team revelation Erika Santos powered down 17 points and 13 excellent digs in just three sets, while former Best Libero Kath Arado commanded the defensive stand with 21 excellent digs in just 30 attempts.

Royse Tubino backstopped Santos with 14 points while Andrea Marzan led the losing cause with 11. Galeries dropped to a 0-6 slate alongside Gerflor and the 0-7 Farm Fresh Foxies.

Still to come in the lengthy game day is a blockbuster showdown between undefeated defending champion Creamline and longtime rival Petro Gazz. The match was initially scheduled at 6 pm, but has since been delayed by the thrilling Chery Tiggo-NxLed clash that finished at 7:20. – with reports from Philip Matel/Rappler.com