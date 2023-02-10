DFA: Two Filipinos killed in Turkey earthquake | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Foreign Affairs says two Filipinos were killed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

The Philippines and Japan sign seven new bilateral agreements on a range of areas including infrastructure, security, and agriculture during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first official visit to the Asian country.

The Social Weather Stations 2022 annual review says 89% of Filipinos are satisfied with the way democracy currently exists in the Philippines.

Meta restores former US President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram following a two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

Construction heir Victor Consunji vows to take legal action against his estranged wife, model Maggie Wilson, whom he accused of engaging in ‘systematic harassment and bullying’ of his family, friends, colleagues, and rumored partner Rachel Carrasco.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna makes her highly-anticipated return to live performance at the Super Bowl 57, headlining the halftime show that will highlight her Caribbean culture.

South Korean entertainment company HYBE says it will buy shares worth 423 billion won or $335 million in rival SM Entertainment, seeking management rights to strengthen its position in the K-pop industry. — Rappler.com