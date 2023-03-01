Persons of interest identified in alleged Adamson hazing-killing incident | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Imus police says at least 15 persons of interest are identified in an alleged hazing-killing of a 24-year-old Adamson University chemical engineering student.

A day after being slapped with a closure order, executives of Smart Communications submit the financial documents demanded by the Makati City government.

The Philippine Coast Guard reports an oil spill from the oil tanker MT Princess Empress that capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. Reports say the tanker left a five-kilometer long and 500-meter wide oil spill from the diesel fuel that powered the tanker.

Actress Liza Soberano’s former manager Ogie Diaz responds to her recent vlog, where she says she had no control over her decisions in Philippine showbiz.

Filipino act Power Duo ends its stint as grand finalists in America’s Got Talent: All Stars without placing in the reality competition’s Top 5.

K-pop star Sandara Park teases her fans with a ‘big spoiler’ – that she is set to release a solo album! Sandara announces on Twitter that the concept of her album will be ‘Sandara Park,’ but tells fans it is still too early to talk about the album.

In more K-Pop news, EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol, also known as the sub-unit EXO-SC, are coming to the Philippines. Meanwhile, South Korean singer Rocky leaves boy group ASTRO. — Rappler.com