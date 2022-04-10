Guide to the 2022 Philippine elections

Here's a handy but comprehensive Rappler list of important information to help the public make better sense of the 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines – At least 65.7 million registered voters are expected to go out and vote on May 9 for the 2022 Philippine elections (aside from the 1.8 million overseas voters).

The months ahead will then be crucial as voters decide who to vote for, as well as for candidates to reach out to as many Filipinos as they possible across the country and even abroad.

Aside from getting to know candidates, Filipinos should also be familiar with the electoral process and what to expect on May 9. Here’s a handy but comprehensive Rappler guide to important information that could help the public make better sense of the 2022 elections.

What’s at stake: Positions vs candidates

Politicians – both neophytes and veterans – from across the Philippines are vying for 18,180 elective positions in the 2022 national and local elections. These include 77 national posts and 18,103 for local positions.

National candidates

Who are running for what position in the national arena? Here's a compilation of comprehensive profiles of candidates in the national elections. Get to know them and their stand on vital issues in the Philippines.

PRESIDENT

VICE PRESIDENT

Click this link to view all 64 senatorial candidates.

What powers do you give, what responsibilities and services should you expect when you elect a president, a vice president, and senators? Read these explainers:

Election surveys

How are national candidates faring in different surveys since 2020? Can these survey results translate to votes in the May 9 polls?

We track the survey figures here: 2022 Philippine Elections Survey Monitor. You can also track the numbers in these survey stories:

Campaign trail

The coronavirus pandemic has put in place several restrictions on the conduct of on-the-ground campaigning. Still, these restrictions proved no match to the need for candidates to reach out to as many voters as they can.

Where have the national candidates been since the campaign period began? Track their campaign trail here:

PHVote guides, explainers, and shows

The pandemic will change how elections take place. But how different is the May 9 polls going to be? What are the new campaign rules?

You can also watch Rappler shows tackling election-related issues – from interviews with stakeholders, election lawyers, and reporters covering the campaigns of national candidates.

Local candidates

Who are running for what positions in the provinces, districts, cities, and municipalities? Here’s a compilation of comprehensive profiles of candidates in the local elections. Get to know the localities where they want to lead.

You may also read about their functions, duties, and other responsibilities:

Party list elections

Learn about the party-list groups and their nominees, the current composition of the party-list race, and the roles and responsibilities of their representatives once elected:

DEBATE. Presidential candidates pose for a photo before the start of the Comelec presidential debate at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City on March 19, 2022.

Debates and fora

Debates are a good way for the public to know more about the national candidates and their plans for the Philippines. These events are also an opportunity for them to face each other in front of voters.

Overseas absentee voting

How important are overseas absentee voters? Who did they vote for in 2019 and 2016? Read these stories to know more about the overseas vote:

Other statistics

What other election-related statistics do we need to know? Check these stories:

– Rappler.com