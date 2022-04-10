Guide to the 2022 Philippine elections

MANILA, Philippines – At least 65.7 million registered voters are expected to go out and vote on May 9 for the 2022 Philippine elections (aside from the 1.8 million overseas voters).
The months ahead will then be crucial as voters decide who to vote for, as well as for candidates to reach out to as many Filipinos as they possible across the country and even abroad.
Aside from getting to know candidates, Filipinos should also be familiar with the electoral process and what to expect on May 9. Here’s a handy but comprehensive Rappler guide to important information that could help the public make better sense of the 2022 elections.
Politicians – both neophytes and veterans – from across the Philippines are vying for 18,180 elective positions in the 2022 national and local elections. These include 77 national posts and 18,103 for local positions.
Who are running for what position in the national arena? Here's a compilation of comprehensive profiles of candidates in the national elections. Get to know them and their stand on vital issues in the Philippines.
- Abella, Ernesto
Independent
- De Guzman, Leody
Partido Lakas ng Masa
- Domagoso, Isko Moreno
Aksyon Demokratiko
- Gonzales, Norberto
Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas
- Lacson, Ping
Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma
- Mangondato, Faisal
Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi
- Marcos, Ferdinand Jr.
Partido Federal ng Pilipinas
- Montemayor, Jose Jr.
Democratic Party of the Philippines
- Pacquiao, Manny Pacman
Abag Promdi
- Robredo, Leni
Independent
- Atienza, Lito
Abag Promdi
- Bello, Walden
Partido Lakas ng Masa
- David, Rizalito
Democratic Party of the Philippines
- Duterte, Sara
Lakas-CMD
- Lopez, Manny Sd
Workers and Peasants Party (Labor Party Philippines)
- Ong, Doc Willie
Aksyon Demokratiko
- Pangilinan, Kiko
Liberal Party
- Serapio, Carlos
Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi
- Sotto, Vicente Tito
Nationalist People’s Coalition
Click this link to view all 64 senatorial candidates.
What powers do you give, what responsibilities and services should you expect when you elect a president, a vice president, and senators? Read these explainers:
- Powers and Duties: President, Vice President of the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Senator in the Philippines
How are national candidates faring in different surveys since 2020? Can these survey results translate to votes in the May 9 polls?
We track the survey figures here: 2022 Philippine Elections Survey Monitor. You can also track the numbers in these survey stories:
PULSE ASIA
- President
- Vice president
- Senators
The coronavirus pandemic has put in place several restrictions on the conduct of on-the-ground campaigning. Still, these restrictions proved no match to the need for candidates to reach out to as many voters as they can.
Where have the national candidates been since the campaign period began? Track their campaign trail here:
- SCHEDULE: Campaign activities of national candidates – 2022 PH elections
- MAPS:
The pandemic will change how elections take place. But how different is the May 9 polls going to be? What are the new campaign rules?
- What to expect when you vote on election day in 2022
- Pandemic polls: 6 new things to expect in the 2022 Philippine elections
- GUIDELINES: How election campaigns will be conducted in 2022
- [EXPLAINER] How pandemic campaign rules are open to abuse, sow confusion
You can also watch Rappler shows tackling election-related issues – from interviews with stakeholders, election lawyers, and reporters covering the campaigns of national candidates.
- WATCH: Ask Your Election Lawyer
- WATCH: Campaign Convos
- WATCH: Kalye Kwentuhan
- WATCH: On The Campaign Trail with John Nery
Who are running for what positions in the provinces, districts, cities, and municipalities? Here’s a compilation of comprehensive profiles of candidates in the local elections. Get to know the localities where they want to lead.
You may also read about their functions, duties, and other responsibilities:
- Powers and Duties: District Representative in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Provincial Governor, Vice Governor, Board Member in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: City Mayor, Vice Mayor, Councilor in the Philippines
- Powers and Duties: Municipal Mayor, Vice Mayor, Councilor in the Philippines
Learn about the party-list groups and their nominees, the current composition of the party-list race, and the roles and responsibilities of their representatives once elected:
- LIST: Which party-list groups are running in the 2022 Philippine elections?
- LIST: 178 party list groups and their nominees for the 2022 elections
- Politicians, their spouses, siblings, and children pack the party-list race
- Powers and Duties: Party List Representative in the Philippines
- LOOK BACK: 25 years of the Party List Law
Debates are a good way for the public to know more about the national candidates and their plans for the Philippines. These events are also an opportunity for them to face each other in front of voters.
President
- KBP presidential forum
- CNN Philippines presidential debate
- Comelec’s PiliPinas Debates for presidential candidates
Vice president
How important are overseas absentee voters? Who did they vote for in 2019 and 2016? Read these stories to know more about the overseas vote:
- IN CHARTS: How overseas Filipinos voted in past elections
- IN CHARTS: Registered overseas voters for the 2022 elections
- LIST: Modes of overseas voting in the 2022 elections
What other election-related statistics do we need to know? Check these stories:
- Most vote-rich provinces, cities for the 2022 Philippine elections
- LIST: New congressional districts in the 2022 elections
- TRACKER: Voter registration for the 2022 elections
– Rappler.com