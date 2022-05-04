Pacquiao: Free de Lima | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential candidate and Senator Manny Pacquiao agrees with calls to release detained Senator Leila De Lima, days after star witnesses retracted their allegations against the lady senator.

Over 1,200 priests, bishops, and deacons announce their support for the Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

For the first time, the chairman of the Commission on Elections exercises his controversial emergency powers to place Pilar, Abra under the poll body’s control.

Loren Legarda’s son disowns her after she joined the senatorial slate of the late dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr and presidential daughter Sara Duterte for the 2022 elections.

Kris Aquino misses her scheduled flight abroad after her doctors deem her not yet fit to take long flights due to her high blood pressure. – Rappler.com