Countries at COP28 agree to transition away from fossil fuels | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Representatives from nearly 200 countries agree at the COP28 climate summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change.

Whistleblowers against preacher Apollo Quiboloy and Kingdom of Jesus Christ leaders are upset about what they see as delaying tactics by defense lawyers in the United States.

The Department of Justice orders ex-Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo ‘Arnie’ Teves Jr. to appear in a preliminary investigation on his alleged involvement in financing terrorist activities.

Nicaragua’s Miss Universe franchise director retires from her role after she was charged alongside her husband and son with conspiracy against the government.

Sharon Cuneta sets the record straight on her relationship with her ex-husband and former on-screen partner Gabby Concepcion.

Sehun of K-pop boy group EXO will be starting his military service on December 21. The idol makes the announcement in a handwritten letter shared through fan community Weverse, where he apologizes to fans for relaying the news ‘a bit late.’

Fans going to the Asia Artist Awards or AAA 2023 are in for a treat! Dubbed as Asia’s Oscars and Grammy Awards, the AAA fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music in the region. — Rappler.com