PH inflation defies expectations, rises to 8.7% | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippines’ inflation rate spikes to 8.7% in January 2023 instead of slowing down, contrary to government expectations.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez vows to go after smugglers and hoarders who he blames for skyrocketing prices of onions.

Senators discover vital parts of air traffic equipment have not received ‘proper maintenance’ in more than two years after a walkthrough of facilities at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The Philippine government deports two of four Japanese fugitives involved in a string of robberies in Japan.

Rescue teams work early to release people trapped in the rubble of buildings in southern Turkey, as the death toll in the country from a devastating earthquake a day earlier rises to nearly 3,000.

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in are tying the knot after more than two years of dating.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS – the sub-unit consisting of members Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi – releases its first single album SECOND WIND, alongside the music video for its title track ‘Fighting.’ — Rappler.com