Marcos: PH should explore West PH Sea without China | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea, even without a deal with China.

Nearly six months into the Marcos administration, officers-in-charge remain heads of two crucial departments – health and defense. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says Tuesday, December 1, the status quo remains.

The European Union threatens Elon Musk’s Twitter with a ban unless the billionaire abides by its strict rules on content moderation.

K-pop stars HyunA and DAWN break up after eight months of being engaged. HyunA says they ‘decide to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on.’

A Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik reunion may just be in the cards! They are currently in talks to star in a new Korean medical drama called Doctor Slump.

Singer-songwriter Christine McVie of folk rock group Fleetwood Mac dies on Wednesday, November 30. She was 79.

The first official trailer for Drag Den Philippines gets everyone extra hyped about its premiere. Dubbed as the drag pageant ‘for Filipinos, by Filipinos,’ the franchise shares the trailer Thursday, December 1. – Rappler.com